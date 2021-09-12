State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,697 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,520 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Adobe worth $354,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.69.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $658.94 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.51. The firm has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

