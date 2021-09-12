State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,385 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,385 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $279,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 45.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.1% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $598.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.84. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

