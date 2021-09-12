State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 26,290 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $144,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,456,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,372,000 after buying an additional 190,171 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $105.20 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

