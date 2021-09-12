State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 30,612 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,612 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $187,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $91,091,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $207.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average of $219.81. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.