State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 357,784 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,548,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,784 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bank of America worth $393,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.27 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

