State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 37,052 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,052 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercard worth $399,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $347.39 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.45 and a 200 day moving average of $369.06. The company has a market cap of $342.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

