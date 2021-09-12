State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 51,740 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of McDonald’s worth $208,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $239.18 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average of $231.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

