State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 63,850 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $195,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.57 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

