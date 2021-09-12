State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,540 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Intuit worth $156,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $567.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.12 and its 200 day moving average is $460.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.