State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 93,324 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,324 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $253,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.