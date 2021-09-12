State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,271 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $221,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 29,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $465.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.31 and its 200-day moving average is $390.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

