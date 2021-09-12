State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT opened at $87.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

