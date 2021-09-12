STATERA Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, STATERA has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. STATERA has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $168,994.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STATERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,524,901 coins and its circulating supply is 80,523,932 coins. STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

