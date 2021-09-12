Status Reaches One Day Volume of $22.17 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Status has a market cap of $330.59 million and $22.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00062574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00159787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.