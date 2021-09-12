Step Finance (STEP) Hits Market Cap of $5.73 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00183639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.17 or 0.07291603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.94 or 0.99712071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.54 or 0.00961127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

