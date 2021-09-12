Step Hero (HERO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.18 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Step Hero has a market cap of $13.59 million and $4.18 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Hero has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00164854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044979 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,594,863 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

