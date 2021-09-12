Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce sales of $564.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $612.30 million. Stepan reported sales of $464.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

SCL stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.