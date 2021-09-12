stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,280.99 or 0.07254448 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and $200.34 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00082331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00128084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00182491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,261.97 or 1.00076536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00925552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00901708 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

