stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.71 or 1.00163916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07302296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00931385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

