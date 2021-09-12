Stipend (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $587,707.85

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 84% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Stipend has a market cap of $587,707.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,441.94 or 1.00126159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00074476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00869470 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.18 or 0.00434454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.00312686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00074542 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005776 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,715,678 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

