Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 29,661 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NYSE WFC opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.