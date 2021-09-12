Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 5,675 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $856,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 47.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

ORCL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

