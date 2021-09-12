Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

