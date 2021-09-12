Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 422,025 BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 422,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $6.43 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

