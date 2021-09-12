Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.77 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

