Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,892 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $111.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

