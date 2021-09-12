Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,348 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $50.85 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.