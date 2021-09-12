Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Nucor by 8.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.66. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

