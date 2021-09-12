Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after buying an additional 2,366,532 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.
VICI Properties Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.