Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Stratis has a market cap of $362.00 million and $96.03 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00005908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000972 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00025978 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 135,288,692 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.