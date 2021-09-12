Stream Protocol (STPL) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $111,821.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

