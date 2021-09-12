Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Reaches $177.44 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $59.76 or 0.00128924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $177.44 million and $9.28 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00182105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,255.83 or 0.99793228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.35 or 0.07271254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.55 or 0.00941811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.