Strong Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $63.66 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $460.39 or 0.01003500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00130726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00183580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,871.01 or 0.99983814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.95 or 0.07279999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00957116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars.

