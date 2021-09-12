StrongHands Hits Market Capitalization of $400,023.86 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 90.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $400,023.86 and $194.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,725,015,734 coins and its circulating supply is 17,311,821,380 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

