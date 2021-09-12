Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) vs. BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Head to Head Contrast

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and BellRing Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -48.07 BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.33 $23.50 million $0.61 54.39

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% BellRing Brands 2.35% -1.44% 5.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stryve Foods and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 BellRing Brands 0 1 10 0 2.91

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.59%. BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $31.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.67%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

