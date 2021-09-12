Summit Financial LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 704.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

