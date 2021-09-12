Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.52)-($0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $236.8-$238.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.90 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $106,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

