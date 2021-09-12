Sun (New) (SUN) Hits Market Cap of $176.93 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Sun (New) has a market cap of $176.93 million and approximately $34.38 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00078453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00129537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00161724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002904 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

