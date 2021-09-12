SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Cap of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00130827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00182885 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.65 or 0.07313379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,935.29 or 1.00112413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.86 or 0.00973895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

