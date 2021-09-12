Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stake Raised by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sunoco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sunoco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 125,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

