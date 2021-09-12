Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $75.51 million and $1.49 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.22 or 0.07405208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00127573 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,586,402 coins and its circulating supply is 327,674,942 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.