SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Capitalization Tops $80.92 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $80.92 million and $45.43 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

