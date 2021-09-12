SuperLauncher Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $156,020.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00127759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00181187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.63 or 1.00349775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.49 or 0.07252470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00939520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,251,925 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

