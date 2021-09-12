SureRemit Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $29,037.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00081262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00126877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00181819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.13 or 0.99665827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.91 or 0.07198679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00909799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

