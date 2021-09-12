SureRemit (RMT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,317.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.36 million and $61,317.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00130194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00182383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,066.72 or 1.00218921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.81 or 0.07311506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00886851 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

