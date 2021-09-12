sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $253.00 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00160779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044494 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 252,777,629 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.