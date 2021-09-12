SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 17.7% This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $11.58 or 0.00025211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $285.21 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00163555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044697 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,528,738 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.