Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,465.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,327.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

