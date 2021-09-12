SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 614,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,598. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

