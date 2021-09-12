SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 152.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 155,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.